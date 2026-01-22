Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $79.0650, with a volume of 20135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

