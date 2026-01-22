Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 and last traded at GBX 609.50, with a volume of 562740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.

Investec Group Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 555.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 40.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investec Group had a net margin of 43.98% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 EPS for the current year.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

