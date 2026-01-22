Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $384.00 and last traded at $382.9650, with a volume of 682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.87 and a 200 day moving average of $297.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,883.14. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 229,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 604,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,475,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5,603.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after buying an additional 398,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.