Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $60.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $688.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $684.98 and its 200 day moving average is $665.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $699.17. The company has a market capitalization of $758.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Market calm after President Trump’s Davos comments helped push the S&P 500 back into the green for 2026, providing direct upside to IVV because it tracks the index. S&P 500 Is Back in the Green for 2026 on Trump Davos Remarks
- Positive Sentiment: Big-bank Q4 results showed stronger-than-expected bottom-line performance, bolstering prospects for S&P 500 EPS growth next quarter — a fundamental tailwind for IVV. Did The Banks Just Set The Stage For Another Quarter Of Double-Digit S&P 500 EPS Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. futures recovered ahead of Trump’s Davos address, signaling intraday risk-on flow that typically boosts broad-market ETFs like IVV. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Recover As Focus Turns To Trump’s Davos Address—Johnson & Johnson, Intel, GameStop In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Individual S&P 500 constituents posting strong earnings or analyst upgrades (e.g., Teledyne’s beat and Sandisk’s analyst-driven surge) add incremental lift to the index and help IVV’s performance. This Electronics Maker Crushed Earnings. It’s One of the S&P 500’s Top Stocks Today. Sandisk Stock Continues Meteoric Rise. It’s the Top Stock in the S&P 500 Today.
- Neutral Sentiment: Some early-session forecasts called for soft trading amid lingering headlines, suggesting upside may be cautious and volatility could persist. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Still Look Soft in Early Wednesday Trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about indexes sitting at psychologically significant levels (e.g., round-number resistance) can temper momentum as traders weigh technicals along with fundamentals. Dow, S&P 500 Stare Up at Psychologically Significant Levels
- Negative Sentiment: Tuesday’s broad sell-off — driven by diplomatic/tariff tensions and tough rhetoric toward allies — remains a cautionary backdrop; renewed headlines could reverse today’s gains for IVV. These stocks were the biggest losers on the S&P 500’s worst day in three months Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge As Trump Escalates Tariff Threats—Alibaba, United Airlines, Netflix In Focus
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
