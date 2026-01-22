Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $60.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $688.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $684.98 and its 200 day moving average is $665.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $699.17. The company has a market capitalization of $758.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

