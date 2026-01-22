FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a 3.6% increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

FSBW opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

FS Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: FSBW) is a bank holding company headquartered in Illinois that provides community banking services in the Midwestern United States. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, FS Bancorp extends commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage financing, consumer credit and agricultural lending.

