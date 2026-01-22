Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 11,831 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,345 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

In other news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 28,334 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $4,676,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,608.30. This trade represents a 86.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 635,190 shares of company stock valued at $100,254,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

