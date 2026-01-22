Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 39,021 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,021 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

