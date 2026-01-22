Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,656 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,874,000 after buying an additional 547,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,337,000 after purchasing an additional 205,322 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IVW opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.