Planning Center Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Planning Center Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $37,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 183,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,914,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 607,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

