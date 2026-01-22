Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 60% – Still a Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 60% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. 4,946,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 830,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

Further Reading

