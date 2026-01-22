Planning Center Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 6.3% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $60,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 30.2%

BATS:DIHP opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

