Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Invests $845,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 350.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 392,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,647,000 after acquiring an additional 305,694 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,959,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 107,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,009.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.84. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: EFSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

