Olympiad Research LP Takes $439,000 Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Triple Flag Precious Metals makes up 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 612,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.21. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 59.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

