Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target to $330 and added IBM to its tactical outperform list, citing AI and mainframe cycle upside — investors often treat this as a buy signal that supports near-term gains. Evercore ISI raises IBM price target to $330, adds stock to tactical outperform list
- Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded IBM from Hold to Moderate Buy, another analyst vote reinforcing the AI/cloud growth narrative and supporting bullish flows. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Dbs Bank
- Positive Sentiment: IBM’s new enterprise AI platform and recent watsonx initiatives (including partner collaborations and customer-facing experiences) are being highlighted as revenue levers heading into Q4 results. These product developments underpin analysts’ higher targets. What International Business Machines (IBM)’s New Enterprise AI Platform Push Means For Shareholders
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target to $312 but kept a Neutral rating — a moderate positive on price but a reminder that some analysts see limited near-term upside vs. risk. JPMorgan raises IBM price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Management interviews emphasize margin discipline (CEO Arvind Krishna said IBM absorbed tariffs rather than passing costs to clients), which supports profitability expectations but is incremental versus the AI growth story. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna: We absorbed tariffs instead of passing them on to our clients
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the Jan. 28 earnings date as a key catalyst — expectations are high for Z17 mainframe sales, AI momentum and updated 2026 guidance, making the report a potential volatility trigger. Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 28
- Negative Sentiment: Recent articles note short-term share weakness and intra-day slides even as analysts raise targets, underlining that headline upgrades can coexist with profit-taking and valuation concerns — a reminder of downside risk before earnings. IBM Stock: Slides Even as Analysts Raise Targets Ahead of Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flags IBM’s premium valuation and competition in AI/cloud; if earnings or guidance fall short, multiple contraction could offset top-line gains. IBM Q4 Earnings Loom: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock Ahead of Results?
International Business Machines Stock Performance
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.86.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
