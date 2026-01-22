Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC Stock Position Cut by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,831 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services makes up 0.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 607.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,286,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.30 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

