Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,490 Trane Technologies plc $TT

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 34.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $506.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.73.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $394.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.57 and its 200-day moving average is $416.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Articles

