Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,084,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,992 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 3.9% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $156,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Allianz SE raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Barclays began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

