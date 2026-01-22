Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. $IE

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 881.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, insider Quentin Markin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $1,470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 728,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,575.62. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of IE opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

