Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 14,536 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3%

Dollar General stock opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,335.88. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

