The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Plans $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $23.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

NYSE TRV opened at $272.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.49. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $230.43 and a one year high of $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $308.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.69.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

