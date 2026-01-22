Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Auna in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Auna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Auna Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of Auna stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Auna has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Auna had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 4.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Auna during the first quarter worth about $219,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the second quarter worth $62,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Auna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,558,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Auna in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

