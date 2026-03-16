BrightSpring Health Services Maps AI Efficiency Push, Specialty Pharmacy Growth at Conference

Executives from BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) outlined a range of operating initiatives and growth priorities during a recent discussion, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve administrative efficiency, expand across pharmacy and provider service lines, and maintain flexibility for selective acquisitions.

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Operational efficiency initiatives and AI focus

Chief Executive Officer Jon Rousseau said the company’s long-term growth has been driven by three main elements: volume growth, operational efficiency, and “selective and accretive” M&A. Within operational efficiency, Rousseau pointed to economies of scale, product mix, process discipline, and systems investments as key drivers of margin improvement.

Rousseau said BrightSpring has centralized procurement and works annually to leverage supplier relationships, which he said is supported by the company’s scale as “the largest independent home and community health services provider.” He also described a “lean culture” that has been further formalized with white-, green-, and black-belt training and “over a 100 projects” identified and executed across business units.

On technology, Rousseau said the company continues to invest in “leading systems” to provide real-time data and improve outcomes. He added that BrightSpring hired a chief technology officer roughly six to seven months ago and is building an internal AI team alongside external vendors. Rousseau said the company has “seven or eight key initiatives for 2026” tied directly to planned efficiency improvements, describing these as multi-year efforts spanning procurement, internal process improvement, systems, and automation.

Specialty pharmacy growth and limited distribution drugs

Discussing the pharmacy segment, Rousseau said the company has built its specialty business model over more than a decade around quality, service, and partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers. He said BrightSpring expects to partner on “upwards of 20 new brand launches again this year,” with most in oncology, alongside rare and orphan therapies in other classes.

Rousseau described three growth drivers in specialty pharmacy:

A “robust pharma pipeline” and participation in limited pharmacy networks for innovative therapies.

Growth in fee-for-service work for manufacturers, including hub programs and service and data agreements.

Generic utilization as brands go off patent and convert to generic.

He said the company’s clinical liaisons are in “thousands of doctors’ offices every day” supporting prescribers and patients. Rousseau added that oncology is growing at approximately 15% and specialty overall is growing at double-digit rates, and he said BrightSpring has been able to grow share faster due to limited distribution drug (LDD) launches and generic conversions.

On why manufacturers select BrightSpring as a partner, Rousseau cited a 15-year track record and measures such as Net Promoter Score, medication possession ratios, and time to fill. He also referenced the need to execute “30+ activities” across a patient journey and said the company aims to “white glove everything” it can while offering a national footprint.

IRA headwinds and enhanced dispensing fees

Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Phipps addressed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) impacts, saying BrightSpring has mitigated headwinds to “approximately $15 million,” which she described as the expected headwind for 2026. She said the mitigation came via negotiations with pharmacy benefit managers for enhanced dispensing fees, described as an additional fee paid “on top of what is basically no drug spread” to dispense medications.

PharMerica and infusion: volume, technology, and growth mix

Rousseau discussed the company’s institutional pharmacy operations, describing PharMerica as part of its “closed-door” Home & Community Pharmacy businesses. While skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) are performing well, he said SNFs have become the third or fourth largest end market for the business as the company expands across senior living, behavioral, intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) pharmacy, hospice pharmacy, and PACE pharmacy.

He said the company is investing in corporate resources and in automation and technology in Home & Community Pharmacy, as well as adding sales and marketing resources in specific end markets. Rousseau characterized the future of the business as “volume and efficiency,” noting an emphasis on AI and technology across areas such as intake and revenue cycle.

On infusion, Rousseau said the company views the market in two parts: acute infusion and chronic (specialty) infusion. He said acute infusion requires local capabilities, including being within an hour of patients, and BrightSpring has “over 30 local pharmacies” supporting that offering. He described acute infusion as a large, steady market where some competitors have retrenched, adding that BrightSpring has been growing that part of the business about 10% and sees further opportunity.

On chronic infusion, Rousseau said the company has been “comparatively underweight” historically but views it as a significant opportunity, including through salesforce investment. He added that the company has shifted some focus toward winning LDDs in infusion and has secured “several LDDs” in recent months with increased emphasis.

M&A discipline, leverage, and provider segment priorities

Asked about M&A in infusion amid high valuation expectations, management said it is open to both organic and inorganic growth, while emphasizing selectivity. Rousseau noted infusion acquisition multiples have been “extremely elevated,” citing valuations “over 20x,” and said the company would need to be strategic, potentially looking “lower down in the market.”

Rousseau also highlighted a decline in leverage since the IPO. He said leverage was under 3x at the end of 2025, down from roughly 4.6x–4.7x at the IPO two years earlier. He added that, pro forma for the Community Living divestiture, leverage would be about 2.65x at the end of last year, and said if the company hits its plan this year it would be under 2x, excluding other uses of capital.

In the provider segment, Rousseau said the company is focused on three service lines: home health, hospice, and rehab, and said each is performing well. He called hospice stable from a reimbursement standpoint and said the company continues to scale within existing markets and expand into adjacent markets, citing an “average to smaller size” Florida deal about 1.5 years ago that has performed well. He also discussed the acquisition of home health assets divested by United as part of its Amedisys transaction, saying integration is progressing and the company expects to be fully integrated by year-end, with opportunities for both volume and margin improvement.

On regulatory reimbursement for home health, Rousseau said the company remains optimistic and is focused on government relations, emphasizing evidence that home health reduces system costs and hospitalizations. He said the final rule outcome was “helpful to see” and expressed hope that continued education leads to “normal, reasonable net rate increases” over time.

On operating metrics and productivity, Rousseau said BrightSpring performs well on quality and efficiency, citing that 91% of branches are four-star or better, and that around 70% of branches were named U.S. News Best in the country. He said growth opportunities are primarily census growth through clinical liaison execution, salesforce investment, and de novos, alongside increased automation and AI, including tools implemented over the last six months in centralized intake and referral automation.

Phipps added that the company has been able to negotiate differentiated Medicare Advantage rates due to high quality, with payers increasingly approaching BrightSpring to take more patients, and noted that rates are often tied to outcomes.

Rousseau said all hospice patients currently use the company’s internal pharmacy, adding there is more opportunity to integrate pharmacy into home health and rehab. He also discussed “Integrated Care” as a strategic growth area, describing opportunities to coordinate care for patients transitioning from skilled nursing facilities back into the home, supported by pharmacy relationships, primary care (house calls), and care management capabilities.

On payer-like economics and value-based care, Rousseau said the company has a growing house calls business of about 15,000 patients and a goal to exceed 100,000 patients in five years. He said BrightSpring has ACO capabilities and is evaluating the next evolution of those capabilities as REACH-type models potentially become permanent in 2028. He cited a study published two years ago in JAMA that he said showed a 70% reduction in hospitalization rates with the company’s meds-in-the-home program.

Regarding cash flow, Phipps said the company did not guide to free cash flow or operating cash flow for the year, citing moving pieces including the expected closing of the Community Living transaction later in the quarter and the potential to obtain better interest rates afterward. She said the company expects a continuation of the operating cash flow profile seen in 2025, while noting a discrete positive 2025 item tied to a tax savings initiative worth about $20 million. She also said cash taxes for the Community Living transaction will flow through operating cash flow and will be discussed further on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

About BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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