Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francis Hondal acquired 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $50,111.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,094.46. The trade was a 18.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lucy Brady bought 3,470 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,740.80. This trade represents a 24.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Bath & Body Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms have filed or announced notices of a securities class action against BBWI, alleging misstatements/omissions tied to the June 4, 2024–Nov 19, 2025 class period; the volume of filings magnifies reputational and legal risk for the company. Bath & Body Works, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – DJS Law Group

Multiple firms have filed or announced notices of a securities class action against BBWI, alleging misstatements/omissions tied to the June 4, 2024–Nov 19, 2025 class period; the volume of filings magnifies reputational and legal risk for the company. Negative Sentiment: Several national plaintiff firms are actively seeking lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of upcoming deadlines (mid-March 2026), which typically accelerates publicity and can keep the stock under downward pressure. BBWI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead – Schall Law Firm

Several national plaintiff firms are actively seeking lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of upcoming deadlines (mid-March 2026), which typically accelerates publicity and can keep the stock under downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, etc.) have issued investor alerts or filed suits — reinforcing the narrative of widespread investor claims and the potential for consolidated litigation or multi?plaintiff actions. Faruqi & Faruqi Investigates Claims

Additional firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay & Murray, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, etc.) have issued investor alerts or filed suits — reinforcing the narrative of widespread investor claims and the potential for consolidated litigation or multi?plaintiff actions. Negative Sentiment: At least one notice links the suits to a prior sharp stock decline (reports cite a ~24% drop), suggesting plaintiffs will argue material misstatements caused investor losses — this allegation, if prolonged, can pressure valuation and complicate management’s focus on operations. BBWI Court Notice – BFA Law

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.