Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,246 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,846,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7,239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CocaCola by 343.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,486,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CocaCola by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,713,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,764,000 after buying an additional 2,613,316 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $309.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

