Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 52,603 Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. SageOak Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageOak Financial LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 82,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGCB stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.7043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.5%. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

