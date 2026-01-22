First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.

The fund primarily invests in U.S.

