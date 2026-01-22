2x XRP ETF (XRPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st.

2x XRP ETF Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ XRPT opened at $5.45 on Thursday. 2x XRP ETF has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

2x XRP ETF Company Profile

Volatility Shares Trust – 2x XRP ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

