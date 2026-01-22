2x XRP ETF (XRPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

2x XRP ETF (NASDAQ:XRPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0052 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st.
2x XRP ETF Trading Up 7.1%
Shares of NASDAQ XRPT opened at $5.45 on Thursday. 2x XRP ETF has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.
2x XRP ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x XRP ETF
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- New gold price target
- Trump Did WHAT??
- Melt-up warning
Receive News & Ratings for 2x XRP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x XRP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.