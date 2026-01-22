Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases 39,470 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 778,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $45,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,075.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

