Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.17 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Millington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.8% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

