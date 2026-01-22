SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.29

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2892 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SRHR opened at $55.21 on Thursday. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.68.

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

