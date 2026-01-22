Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,390 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $117.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.