Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,842 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $443.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $251.92 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.70.

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven buying tied to geopolitical tensions (Trump/Greenland) has driven gold to fresh record highs, underpinning demand for GLD. Read More.

Safe?haven buying tied to geopolitical tensions (Trump/Greenland) has driven gold to fresh record highs, underpinning demand for GLD. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large, bullish options activity in GLD suggests speculative and hedged bets favor higher prices—traders bought an unusually high volume of call options this week, signaling demand for upside exposure. Read More.

Large, bullish options activity in GLD suggests speculative and hedged bets favor higher prices—traders bought an unusually high volume of call options this week, signaling demand for upside exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gold ETFs are seeing heavy inflows and record ETF performance after a strong 2025; continued ETF demand supports GLD shares as a liquid way to own bullion. Read More.

Gold ETFs are seeing heavy inflows and record ETF performance after a strong 2025; continued ETF demand supports GLD shares as a liquid way to own bullion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and macro forecasts remain bullish overall (analysts eye $5,000/oz), but some note pullback risk and key support levels to watch — this creates momentum but also higher short?term volatility. Read More.

Technical and macro forecasts remain bullish overall (analysts eye $5,000/oz), but some note pullback risk and key support levels to watch — this creates momentum but also higher short?term volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports of easing U.S.–Europe tensions over Greenland briefly reduced safe?haven demand and pressured gold; any persistent de?escalation could reverse recent flows into GLD. Read More.

Reports of easing U.S.–Europe tensions over Greenland briefly reduced safe?haven demand and pressured gold; any persistent de?escalation could reverse recent flows into GLD. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary flags the potential for short?term technical consolidation or correction after sharp gains, which could pull GLD back if momentum stalls. Read More.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.