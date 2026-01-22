iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6,433.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $240.04 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

