Triad Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January $IJAN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 786.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of IJAN stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $36.93.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

