Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $EALT Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 54.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,493 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $33.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

