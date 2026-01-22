iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Position Boosted by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.