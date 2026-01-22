Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 42,709 Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF $CLSM

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLSM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.2088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 89.0%.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile. CLSM was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

