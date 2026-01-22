Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF makes up about 3.1% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.