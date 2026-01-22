Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,157,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,989 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 659,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 179,773 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $883.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

