Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 785,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963,926 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after buying an additional 1,970,997 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,766 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after acquiring an additional 786,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 774,471 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.08 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.