Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Shares Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 137.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,165.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 277.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $250.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.68 and a 200-day moving average of $242.87. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $255.60.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

