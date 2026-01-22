The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50, with a volume of 52790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.69.
The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.67% and a return on equity of 20.56%.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach
Expert market access
As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.
Rigorous research
In a segment of the stock market that demands first-hand scrutiny, our disciplined research-based investment approach really sets us apart, providing exceptional access to a diversified portfolio of quality stocks with attractive long-term growth potential.
Focused on dividends
Our focus on quality companies with strong cash flows also helps to generate an attractive income for shareholders, with the opportunity to target annual dividend growth ahead of the rate of inflation.
