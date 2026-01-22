The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50, with a volume of 52790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.69.

The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a net margin of 94.67% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

In related news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 per share, for a total transaction of £74,100. Also, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 per share, for a total transaction of £25,300. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,600,437. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

Expert market access

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

Rigorous research

In a segment of the stock market that demands first-hand scrutiny, our disciplined research-based investment approach really sets us apart, providing exceptional access to a diversified portfolio of quality stocks with attractive long-term growth potential.

Focused on dividends

Our focus on quality companies with strong cash flows also helps to generate an attractive income for shareholders, with the opportunity to target annual dividend growth ahead of the rate of inflation.

Featured Articles

