Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 and last traded at GBX 116.73. 492,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 245,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 target price on shares of Kooth in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.17. The company has a market capitalization of £41.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.71.

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

