Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 and last traded at GBX 116.73. 492,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 245,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 target price on shares of Kooth in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 365.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kooth
Kooth Stock Up 8.6%
About Kooth
At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kooth
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- A month before the crash
- Trump Did WHAT??
Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.