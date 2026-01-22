Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Downgraded to Sector perform Rating by Royal Bank Of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 220. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 187.50.

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 197.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.62. The stock has a market cap of £340.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 134.46 and a 1 year high of GBX 213.50.

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar purchased 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 per share, with a total value of £20,017.02. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes.

CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

