Boku (LON:BOKU) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 324 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Boku in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boku from GBX 275 to GBX 324 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 314.

Boku Stock Performance

LON BOKU opened at GBX 226.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £672.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of -0.11. Boku has a twelve month low of GBX 144 and a twelve month high of GBX 250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

