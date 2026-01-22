Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Informa (LON:INF) Stock

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 975 to GBX 1,000 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 1,345 to GBX 1,330 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,055 target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,097.86.

LON INF opened at GBX 930.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 905.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 901.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.56. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,000.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

