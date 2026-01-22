Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 871 and last traded at GBX 871, with a volume of 379807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 729.53. The stock has a market cap of £720.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index. Country and sector weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection. In constructing the equity portfolio a spread of risk is achieved by diversification and the portfolio will typically consist of between 40–120 companies.

