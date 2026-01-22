IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,752 and last traded at GBX 2,740, with a volume of 1551905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,672.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered IMI to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,475 to GBX 2,500 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,760 price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,850 to GBX 2,960 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,670.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,494.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,352.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

