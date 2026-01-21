Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $246.0 million-$248.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.8 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.320-1.360 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 744,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,107. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

