Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $260,937.50 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 18th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of UBER traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. 21,090,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,221,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 118,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.97.
Uber Technologies News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterates Uber’s strategic AV opportunity and keeps a Buy view, citing Uber’s central position in ride?hailing/robotaxi networks — supports upside and a higher price target for the stock. BofA Analysts Highlight Uber’s (UBER) Autonomous Vehicle Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square holds a large stake including Uber, signaling institutional confidence and potential activist/conviction buying support. Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Holds 56% of Portfolio in Alphabet, Brookfield, and Uber
- Positive Sentiment: ARK (Cathie Wood) projects a multitrillion-dollar AV opportunity — reinforces long-term bull case that autonomous ride?hailing could materially expand addressable market for platform providers. A $10 Trillion Opportunity: Why This Unstoppable Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Tesla Ahead of the Autonomous Driving Revolution
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi urges investors to separate substantive AI applications from “play?acting” — useful guidance for evaluating which AI investments will drive durable growth for Uber. Uber’s CEO has this advice for investors trying to find the real AI winners
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces consider Uber’s recent pullback and growth narrative — highlight that strong bookings/revenue support a buy-the-dip case, but robotaxi risk is keeping multiples muted. UBER Stock Price Decreases 9% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent news roundups and “what would have to go right” analyses map upside scenarios (execution, margin expansion, AV rollout) — useful for investors modeling multi-year outcomes. Assessing Uber Technologies (UBER) Valuation After Recent Share Price Moves And Growth Narratives
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting a recent intraday down-tick and relative underperformance vs. peers provides context on near-term trading volatility and sector rotation. Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: New rental/tele?operated vehicle startups claim much lower per?ride costs versus Uber — represents a technological/competitive threat if such models scale in key markets. This Rental Startup Co-founded By Former Zoox Employee Is Embracing Tele-Operated Cars, Promising 50% Cheaper Costs Than Uber
- Negative Sentiment: Sector peers like Grab showing share weakness despite top-line growth — signals investor wariness about ride?hailing multiples and robotaxi disruption that could pressure Uber sentiment. Is This Uber Rival Now Undervalued? Stock Continues To Sink Despite Strong Revenue, User Growth: Value Score Spikes
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
