Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $260,937.50 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 18th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. 21,090,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,221,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. ProCore Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 118,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.97.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

